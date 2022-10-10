Some AmaZulu players not impressed by Folz appointment – insider

Mgosi Squad

A source at AmaZulu has revealed to Phakaaathi that they are already worried new coach Romain Folz will not have a good time at the club.



Folz was announced as Brandon Truter’s replacement at the weekend. The 31-year-old was previously with Marumo Gallants.



Folz is already under pressure at AmaZulu, with some of the club’s supporters not too sure if he is the right man to guide their ambitious team.



It has, however, emerged that Folz’ biggest problem could emerge from inside the team as a number of players are in the same stable as the former coach.



“There are a number of players who are under the same agent as Truter in the team. That is usually a recipe for disaster because we know how players can be.



“They could easily orchestrate his downfall by not following his instructions and undermining him,” said a source.



“And his age does not make things any easier for him. He will be working with some players who are older than him. “He also does not have a name in local football and that could work against him as he has to convince everyone that he is indeed worth his salt,” added the source.