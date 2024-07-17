Chiefs fans were not happy with my appointment, says Ntseki

"When you look at my appointment from the word go. The supporters were not happy," says Ntseki.

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has reflected on his time at the Naturena-based and his love-hate relationship with the Amakhosi fans.



ALSO READ: Chiefs defender’s move to Europe falls through

Ntseki, who initially joined Chiefs as the head of development in 2021, was appointed as Amakhosi coach in July 2023 after the club fired Arthur Zwane.

The former Bafana Bafana coach, however, only lasted for few months at the helm of South Africa’s biggest supported club and was replaced by Cavin Johnson in October last year. Ironically, Johnson replaced Ntseki as the head of academy.

Johnson’s tenure as head coach did not produce the desired results either and he too was fired by Chiefs at the of the 2023/24 season after failing to win any silverware.

Speaking on Sports Night Amplified with Andile, Molefi revealed how he ended up leading Chiefs after the club had initially wanted Nasreddine Nabi to be the man in charge at Amakhosi.

“The expectations towards the end of the season (2022/23 season), was for Kaizer Chiefs to have a new coach,” Ntseki said Ntseki.

“What we did as a technical committee was we looked for the coach and things did not work out for us. The club then decided to appoint the head of technical and development (Ntseki) as the head coach.

“I think what needed to happen at that time was for the supporters to understand and know why the expected coach could not join the club that time. But when you look at my appointment from the word go. The supporters were not happy.

“They said we wanted this coach (Nareddine Nabi), but he could not get appointed,” added the former Bafana Bafana coach.



ALSO READ: Bongani Zungu drops Kaizer Chiefs hint?

With Chiefs having finally appointed Nabi as their head coach, expectations are high among the club’s fans that the Tunisian coach will bring the glory days back to Naturena.

Can he deliver or will the Chiefs faithful turn against him like they did with previous coaches? Only time will tell.