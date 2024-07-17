Zwane can’t wait to compete against Madrid as Sundowns unveil new kits

"To compete against Chelsea and Real Madrid is the dream," says the veteran midfielder.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is looking forward to playing in the FIFA Club World Cup in the US in June next year.



The Brazilians, who lost out to ES Tunis of Tunisia in this year’s CAF Champions League final, are one of the teams that will represent Africa in the expanded FIFA competition.

Speaking during an a Q & A with Sundowns sponsors, PUMA, during the unveiling of the new home and away kits for the league champions, Zwane said FIFA Club World Cup represents an opportunity for the younger players to showcase their talent at a world stage.

“The quality of the football will help you to improve because you are judging yourself against the best. It is going to be big,” said Zwane, who recently signed a new one-year-deal with Sundowns.

On Tuesday, PUMA and Sundowns launched the new home and away kits for the 2024/25 season.

The Rise.Rule.Repeat. kits are in the traditional yellow for Home and blue for Away, with an African inspired pattern featuring graphics of crowns and stars.

The design tells the club’s story from its establishment (the Rise), with the Crowns representing consecutive PSL titles and overall dominance in South African football and the stars representing the men and women teams’ success in the CAF Champions League (the Rule) and the unprecedented run of success which stands at 14 league titles and counting (the Repeat).

Here’s Zwane’s Q&A with PUMA:

What do you think of the new kit in terms of how it tells the success story of Mamelodi Sundowns?

The kit captures the culture of the club. We are about improving each season. It also doesn’t matter who plays or who coaches, we stick to our style of play and our aim is always to create history.

7 league titles in a row – do you not get bored winning every year?

No, even all these titles are not enough. You always want to end on a high note, so you need to keep winning trophies.

Which team was the most challenging to play against this season?



Stellenbosch FC. They are a young team, full of energy. Their team spirit is always high, and they are ready to run for each other. They also have a good coach (Steve Barker), and his style suits the players, so it is always a difficult game.

You did not win the Champions League title this year. Given the team’s unprecedented success in South Africa, is the African crown now an even bigger goal?

Winning the Champions League is always a motivation as you get to meet the continent’s big clubs. We will sit down and analyse our performance, to improve next season. We will win it again, if we keep pushing.

Being ranked among the top 4 teams in Africa means Sundowns get to play in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in the USA in June/July next year. What excites you about this tournament?

It is going to be a very big thing for every player. To compete against Chelsea and Real Madrid is the dream and it is an opportunity for the younger players to showcase their talent. The quality of the football will help you to improve because you are judging yourself against the best. It is going to be big.

Do you analyse your own performances?

I analyse my performance and then meet with coaching staff to see if our notes correspond. These feedback sessions are to ensure you recognise your mistakes and have identified the strengths and weaknesses of your opponents.

Would you consider coaching when your playing days are over?

Yes, because I would like to assist the youngsters, by sharing the experience I have gained. I have played under several great coaches at club and national level, and though they operate differently, the one thing they have in common is a work ethic.

Mamelodi Sundowns has a rich legacy, so which legendary former players would you have loved to have played alongside?

I was lucky that I got to play with such a legend in Surprise Moriri. He was a player who always seemed to have an extra second when he was in the penalty box. Always had time to take a touch and take a shot. His football was king. When I came to Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011 I couldn’t believe it when he made time to come and talk to me. I had come from a much lower division, and he encouraged me, saying if I kept working hard, I would be fine in the faster and more challenging PSL. He still calls me to discuss my games. He is a top player and a top human being. I have so much respect for him.

How important is your own legacy?

I would like to be remembered not only as a good player, but as a good teammate, a good leader and as a good example for the youngsters.