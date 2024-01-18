Big guns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup round of 32
The draw for the Nedbank Cup round of 32 was conducted on Thursday evening.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) ‘Big Three’, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates avoided each other in the draw for the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup.
Chiefs and Sundowns will be up against sides from the Motsepe Foundation Championship sides as Amakhosi were drawn against Milford FC while the Brazilians will be away to NB La Masia.
Pirates will also be away to a yet to be named Mpumalanga Safa lower league team.
The draw also produced a KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and last year’s semifinalists Royal AM.
The Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:
NB La Masia vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy
JDR Stars vs Hungry Lions
SuperSport United vs Cape Town City
University of Pretoria vs Cape Town Spurs
Maritzburg United vs Paarl United
Safa MP vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC vs Pretoria Callies
Highlands Park vs Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu vs Royal AM
NC Professionals vs Chippa United
Platinum City Rovers vs Moroka Swallows
Richards Bay vs Polokwane City
FC Ravens vs Spain FC
Kaizer Chiefs vs Milford FC
The dates, times and venues for the round of 32 will be announced by the League at a later stage.