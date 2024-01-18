Local Soccer

Big guns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup round of 32

The draw for the Nedbank Cup round of 32 was conducted on Thursday evening.

General View of Nedbank Cup launch 2024 at Nedbank Head Office in Sandton on Thursday. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) ‘Big Three’, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates avoided each other in the draw for the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup.

ALSO READ: Johnson retains interim role as search for Chiefs coach continues

Chiefs and Sundowns will be up against sides from the Motsepe Foundation Championship sides as Amakhosi were drawn against Milford FC while the Brazilians will be away to NB La Masia.

ALSO READ: Pirates back under pressure Riveiro after fans criticism

Pirates will also be away to a yet to be named Mpumalanga Safa lower league team.

The draw also produced a KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and last year’s semifinalists Royal AM.

The Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:

NB La Masia vs Mamelodi Sundowns
Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy
JDR Stars vs Hungry Lions
SuperSport United vs Cape Town City
University of Pretoria vs Cape Town Spurs
Maritzburg United vs Paarl United
Safa MP vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC vs Pretoria Callies
Highlands Park vs Sekhukhune United
AmaZulu vs Royal AM
NC Professionals vs Chippa United
Platinum City Rovers vs Moroka Swallows
Richards Bay vs Polokwane City
FC Ravens vs Spain FC
D’General Madridtas
Kaizer Chiefs vs Milford FC

The dates, times and venues for the round of 32 will be announced by the League at a later stage.

