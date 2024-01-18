Big guns avoid each other in Nedbank Cup round of 32

The draw for the Nedbank Cup round of 32 was conducted on Thursday evening.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) ‘Big Three’, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates avoided each other in the draw for the last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup.



Chiefs and Sundowns will be up against sides from the Motsepe Foundation Championship sides as Amakhosi were drawn against Milford FC while the Brazilians will be away to NB La Masia.



Pirates will also be away to a yet to be named Mpumalanga Safa lower league team.



The draw also produced a KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and last year’s semifinalists Royal AM.



The Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:



NB La Masia vs Mamelodi Sundowns

Golden Arrows vs TS Galaxy

JDR Stars vs Hungry Lions

SuperSport United vs Cape Town City

University of Pretoria vs Cape Town Spurs

Maritzburg United vs Paarl United

Safa MP vs Orlando Pirates

Stellenbosch FC vs Pretoria Callies

Highlands Park vs Sekhukhune United

AmaZulu vs Royal AM

NC Professionals vs Chippa United

Platinum City Rovers vs Moroka Swallows

Richards Bay vs Polokwane City

FC Ravens vs Spain FC

D’General Madridtas

Kaizer Chiefs vs Milford FC



The dates, times and venues for the round of 32 will be announced by the League at a later stage.