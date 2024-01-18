Mgosi

Pirates back under pressure Riveiro after fans criticism

The 46-year-old's contract with the Soweto club is set to run until 2026.

Riveiro has support of Pirates players and management despite fans criticism.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro (Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Spanish coach Jose Riveiro might not be in the good books of some Orlando Pirates fans following a disappointing finish to 2023, but he has the support of players, backroom staff, and management at Bucs.

A run of poor results towards the end of last year has seen several Pirates fans taking to social media to show their displeasure with Riveiro.

It all started earlier in the season when the Sea Robbers failed to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Champions League after being knocked out by Jwaneng Galaxy from Botswana during the final qualifying round.

This is despite the Bucs coach delivering three trophies at the club since his arrival at the team in July 2022.

A source in the Buccaneers camp has revealed that Riveiro is highly respected and they have a belief that he will achieve a lot more at the club.

The 46-year-old’s contract with the Soweto club is set to run until 2026, and there won’t be any changes.

“You have to understand that not everyone will like what you do and it’s okay. It’s like that in football, some fans will see and appreciate what you are doing and others won’t. That’s just part of football, people forget very easily what you have done. We all know coach Jose has done some great things,” said the insider.

