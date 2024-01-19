Chiefs’ Ditlhokwe says Amakhosi are focused on Nedbank Cup glory

'Our only objective is to win this cup, there’s nothing more,' said the Chiefs defender.

Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe says he should be back from injury soon. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs defender Thathayaone Ditlhokwe says Amakhosi will target winning the Nedbank Cupi, when the Premier Soccer League season resumes in February.

Chiefs will face Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC in the last 32, after the draw was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The Nedbank Cup represents Chiefs’ last realistic chance of winning silverware this season, as they bid to end a run of almost nine years without an official piece of PSL silverware.

“I can just say that this is the cup that gives us hope,” said Ditlhokwe, according to the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“It is the last trophy for us to compete for this season. Despite giving our level best, we haven’t won anything yet.

“Hence, the Nedbank Cup is here now and it is all about focusing and working hard, going all out to put some silverware in the cabinet, because it would not be good for us to finish the season empty-handed.”

Unknown quantity

The Botswanan defender, whlo is currently out injured, admits that Milford FC, a side from Richards Bay who are currently 12th in the Championship, are a bit of an unknown quantity to Amakhosi.

“We don’t know much about them,” he said.

“But at the end of the day it is all about focusing on ourselves, preparing and remaining focused in our objective to win. Our only objective is to win this Cup, there’s nothing more. We have only one thing in our minds.”

Ditlhokwe last played for Chiefs in the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on November 11, picking up an injury after that while on international duty with Botswana. The former SuperSport defender says, however that he “will back in action sooner rather than later”.