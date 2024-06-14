Local Soccer

Katlego Modiba

14 Jun 2024

Bongani Zungu announces Sundowns departure

'I would like to thank Mamelodi Sundowns fans, the technical team and the president for the last two seasons,' Zungu announced on Instagram on Friday.

Bongani Zungu - Mamelodi Sundowns

Bongani Zungu will be a free agent after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns andmidfielder Bongani Zungu have parted ways two years after his return from Europe.

Zungu’s second coming didn’t go according to plan with injuries and lack of game time proving to be his downfall.

He rejoined the Brazilians in 2022 from French club Amiens but struggled to command a regular place in the team. He made 13 DStv Premiership appearances for Sundowns last season, with his last game coming in the Nedbank Cup final loss to Orlando Pirates. 

“I would like to thank Mamelodi Sundowns fans, the technical team and the president for the last two seasons,” Zungu announced on Instagram on Friday.

‘A heavy heart’

“The relationship I have with the club is beyond the professional space. Sundowns will always be family to me and the entire Zungu family. I will always be grateful for every opportunity I was offered so I say this with a heavy heart that I will be leaving the club.

“Thank you to all the amazing supporters who have been amazing to me throughout. I will always be grateful. I wish the team all the best. I know bigger success awaits you.”

It was Sundowns where the 31-year-old made a name for himself before moving overseas in 2016. His first stop was at Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães, before a spell in France. 

He spent the 2020-2021 season on loan at Scottish giants Rangers where he won the league playing under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

