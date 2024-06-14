Mosimane saddened by ongoing legal battle with Sundowns

'Why do you go to court and why couldn't we talk?' he told Radio 2000.

Pitso Mosimane has expressed disappointment over the legal battle between his management company MT Sports and former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians have dragged the agency that manages his business affairs before the South Gauteng High Court to try and recoup commission fees paid to them before the decorated coach resigned to join Al-Ahly in 2020.



Mosimane, who spent eight years at Sundowns, where he led them to five league titles and the Caf Champions League in 2016 admits that the court challenge has soured the relationship between both camps.



“I saw Arsene Wenger going back to Arsenal and it was beautiful. I also wish I could go back (to Sundowns) like that but it turned out differently. You must understand that I’m the defendant here,” Mosimane said on Radio 2000.

“I didn’t take Sundowns to court but they took me and my family to court and we are trying to defend ourselves. If I take you to court, you must prove that you don’t deserve to be there but I don’t want to go there because it’s with the lawyers now. I wish it could’ve been dealt with differently and I wish I could go and have tea there but it’s okay.

“Why do you go to court and why couldn’t we talk? You must know that Sundowns is a team I’ve been to three times. I’ve seen all the presidents and owners of Sundowns in different generations and it’s part of my life, but it’s very sad the way it is now.”

‘I wish I could speak to him’

After assuming the role of Caf president, Dr Patrice Motsepe has left Sundowns in the hands of his son Tlhopie who serves as chairman. Mosimane revealed that he hasn’t yet spoken to his former boss about the dispute.

“I wish I could speak to him but it’s life and we move on. I don’t like to pour cold water on the good thing that they are doing because I believe they will win the Champions League and it’s just a question of time,” he added.

“I’m not driving this thing (court battle) but I’m defending myself. I never thought that we could go to court with the team that I’ve worn the jersey of. I hope you understand what I’m trying to say. I contributed to the team coming from where it was to where it is now. I’m happy to have left it with a treble and on top of the log and with a star on the badge. I feel sad but it’s okay.”