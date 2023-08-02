Brilliant Banyana see off Italy to reach World Cup last 16

By Jonty Mark

Thembi Kgatlana fired in a stoppage time winner as Banyana Banyana beat Italy 3-2 in Wellington on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the 2022 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Desiree Ellis’ side will now play the Netherlands in the last 16 on Sunday, after securing a first ever win at a Fifa Women’s World Cup, which was enough to see them through as runners-up in Group G.

After Kgatlana’s goal, Banyana held on through over 16 minutes of stoppage time that, for South African fans, must have seemed it would never end.

This was an epic, rollercoaster of a game, and Banyana showed an abundance of heart and skill that can only stand them in good stead for the rest of the competition.

Desiree Ellis kept faith in goal with Kaylin Swart for the Italy match, but did call on the experience of veteran Nokou Matlou to help out in defence.

It was the Italians, however, who started the game far sharper, keeping the ball well while Banyana looked slow in the press.

Italy won a penalty in the 12h minute, Karabo Dhlamini tripping Chiara Beccari, with Chilean referee Maria Carvajal ruling that the challenge had happened just inside the box.

Arianna Caruso slotted the penalty easily past Swart.

Banyana did react to going behind, Kgatlana almost immediately sending a long-range effot just wide, before Robyn Moodaly went even closer, her strike from the edge of the box cannoning back off the post.

It took a dreadful defensive error from Italy, however, to ultimately draw Banyana level.

There was little pressure on Benedetta Orsi as she gathered a pass and turned back towards her goal. The Italy defender inexplicably fired in a back pass without looking where her goalkeeper Francesca Durante was, and the ball flew into the net.

Italy then also saw an effort come back off the post, while on the stroke of half time, a shot from

Valentina Giacinti was well held by Swart.

Dlamini then went up the other end and balloned an effort over the bar, but the two sides went into the break level.

Moodaly came off at half time, with Nomvula Kgoale replacing her for the second half.

Italy had a good chance to regain the lead in the 52nd minute as Giacinti burst. through on goal but Swart did well to come off her line and make the block.

In the 54th minute, Jermaine Seoposenwe’s pass sent Thembi Kgatlana running at the Italy defence, but after a couple of shimmies, she fired wide of the near post.

Italy defender Elena Linari then did well to clear Hildah Magaia’s fizzing low cross, but Banyana were starting to build some serious pressure on their European opponents.

In the 58th minute, Magaia found Seoposenwe, whose shot was on target, but didn’t have enough power and was comfortably saved by Francesca Durante.

Italy were still a threat, especially at set pieces and Seoposenwe did well to clear the ball from under her own crossbar as a corner caused panic stations in the Banyana penalty area.

But it was generally Banyana who were in the ascendancy and a rush of blood from Durante who raced off her line but didn’t clear properly almost left Kgatlana with an open goal, but she couldn’t quite control the ball and the chance went away.

Banyana were not to be denied, however, and in the 67th minute, Kgatlana set up Magaia, who blasted a superb left-footed finish past Baldi.

In the 71st minute, Banyana so nearly grabbed another, as Magaia swung in a superb cross and Kgatlana’s downward header was excellent, but Durante’s save was even better.

Three minutes later, Italy drew level, as another corner was flicked on by substitute Cristiana Girelli, and the ball deflected off Caruso and into the net, with an agonising VAR check eventually allowing the goal to stand.

Banyana kept pushing and Kogale’s corner was headed just wide after a prodigious leap from Bongeka Gamede.

Italy should have killed the game off in the 86th minute as another substitute Sofia Cantore set up Girelli, but from six metres out her shot was too close to Swart, who made a fine reflex save.

Magaia’s deflected cross was then tipped away by Durante, as the game moved into 11 minutes of stoppage time.

And in the 2nd minute of that Banyana regained the lead, as Seoposenwe found Magaia, who set up Kgatlana to slot past Durante.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Italy almost equalised, as Giacinti’s shot flew inches wide with Swart rooted to the spot.