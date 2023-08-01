Italy v Banyana: A ‘final’ in more ways than one for Ellis

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Banyana Banyana coach Desree Ellis has dubbed their third and last group match at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup a final.

And it could be, both figuratively and realistically. Ellis has become some kind of public enemy through her questionable team selections at the tournament held in Australia and New Zealand.

Her omission of long serving and more experienced goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini has been a bone of contention since the first game.

And should Banyana fail to progress past the group stages, she is likely to be welcomed by calls for her to step down. Wednesday morning’s game against Italy would be her last.

And it would also be the team’s last at the tournament as they would have to pack and come back home not having won a single game.

But if her team plays it like it is the cup final, and they should, and win, they will then progress to the last 16.

After a tough loss to Sweden in their opener and a nail-biting 2-2 draw against Argentina, Banyana know there’s no room for error this time around.

But standing on their way to the next round are the Italians, who come from a painful 5-0 defeat to Sweden – and they’ll be eager to redeem themselves.

A Banyana loss or draw means lights out

A win or draw for Italy will see them progress should Sweden continue their winning streak and beat Argentina as well.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game, they are going to have to protect what they have and we have to come for the three points,” said the Banyana coach.

“It is do or die; we need nothing less than victory. We have really worked hard on a lot in the last couple of days, like how we can hurt them.

“We can’t share that plan but we have worked on something that we feel can get us the results.”

Behind closed doors, Banyana Banyana has been concocting a secret masterplan, working tirelessly to exploit Italy’s weaknesses.



Ellis stays tight-lipped about the details, but she assures us that it’s something that can potentially unlock the door to the next round.

“We also review, we have a post-match session after every match on what we could have done better, and we work on that a lot in training.

“Like I said, you can work on it at training and sometimes it is organisational that does not work on the day, in moments where we are not organised.



“But we have to constantly work on that all the time to give them the opportunity to do better.”