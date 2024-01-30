Broos says Bafana got tactics spot on to shock Morocco at AFCON

'I don't think I have to tell you I am very happy,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos hailed a “special” victory over Morocco, after Bafana Bafana produced one of the upsets of the Africa Cup of Nations so far in taking down the Atlas Lions on Tuesday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

“I don’t think I have to tell you I am very happy,” said Broos after goals from Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena had sealed a 2-0 win over the number one side in Africa at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.

“We beat Morocco, and it is not only because we are in the quarterfinals (that I am happy), beating a team like Morocco is something special.

“This (Morocco) is a very good team, with very good players. But we did the right analysis, and I think the way we played, our tactics were right.”

Important moment

The Bafana head coach did admit his side had got lucky in the sense that Morocco missed several good chances, especially a second half penalty which Achraf Hakimi blasted against the crossbar.

“In the first half I thought both teams were a bit afraid of each other,” added Broos.

“The seconnd half was more open and there were a few chances for Morocco. We scored first which is always important.

“After that we were a bit lucky. Morocco started to play with all their big players in front and with high balls (forward). There were very hard duels and they had a few (more) chances but after the second goal the match was done.”