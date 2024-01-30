Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

31 Jan 2024

01:22 am

Broos says Bafana got tactics spot on to shock Morocco at AFCON

'I don't think I have to tell you I am very happy,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos - Bafana Bafana

Hugo Broos hailed his side’s amazing win over Morocco on Tuesday. Picture: Backpagepix

Hugo Broos hailed a “special” victory over Morocco, after Bafana Bafana produced one of the upsets of the Africa Cup of Nations so far in taking down the Atlas Lions on Tuesday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

“I don’t think I have to tell you I am very happy,” said Broos after goals from Evidence Makgopa and Teboho Mokoena had sealed a 2-0 win over the number one side in Africa at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro.

“We beat Morocco, and it is not only because we are in the quarterfinals (that I am happy), beating a team like Morocco is something special.

“This (Morocco) is a very good team, with very good players. But we did the right analysis, and I think the way we played, our tactics were right.”

Important moment

The Bafana head coach did admit his side had got lucky in the sense that Morocco missed several good chances, especially a second half penalty which Achraf Hakimi blasted against the crossbar.

“In the first half I thought both teams were a bit afraid of each other,” added Broos.

“The seconnd half was more open and there were a few chances for Morocco. We scored first which is always important.

“After that we were a bit lucky. Morocco started to play with all their big players in front and with high balls (forward). There were very hard duels and they had a few (more) chances but after the second goal the match was done.”

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos morocco

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Shop employee seeks protection order against female boss for demanding threesome
Opinion Gaza no-go for DA’s Steenhuisen
News ‘I’m no drunkard, Mr Steenhuisen’ – AmaPanyaza crime wardens hit back
Celebs And Viral WATCH: Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard gallivanting on a camel in Dubai
Local News Gauteng police sergeant arrested after husband’s death

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe