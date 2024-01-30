Bafana Bafana player ratings v Morocco

Teboho Mokoena stood out, but it was a superb team performance from Bafana.

Bafana Bafana produced an incredible performance on Tuesday, stunning Morocco, the number one side in Africa, 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Here, Phakaaathi ranks the performance of Bafana’s heroes on an incredible night in the Ivory Coast.

Ronwen Williams 7.5/10

The Bafana captain made some good saves, especially from a goal-bound shot by Abde Ezzalzouli, who was looking to level matters in the second half.

Mothobi Mvala 8

The Sundowns defender was brilliant at the back, with some amazing blocks to make sure Williams didn’t even have to save shots from the Morocco team. There was little he could do about the penalty, awared to Morocco after a shot struck his arm.

Grant Kekana 8

It was another brilliant performance by Kekana, who has managed to have a great partnership in the centre of defence with his Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Mvala. The defender managed to block two dangerous shots from the opponents.

Aubrey Modiba 6.5

Modiba was not as effective as in past games. He looked vulnerable early on against Amine Adli and Achraf Hakimi down the Moroccan right, and did not get forward as much as he usually does.

Teboho Mokoena 8.5

Mokoena a fantastic game and put in a very good shift in midfield. He sealed the victory for South Africa by scoring a stunning free-kick after he was fouled by Amrabat just outside the box. Man-of-the-Match.

Sphephelo Sithole 8

Sithole was workaholic in the heart of the midfield with a great defensive play which limited Morocco’s chances of hitting Bafana on the counter-attack.

Thapelo Morena 7

The winger had a very solid game and managed to make valuable contributions to the team in attack and defence.

Percy Tau 6

It was not really one of the best games for the Al Ahly forward as he was quiet for most of the game.

Themba Zwane 7.5

A very stable performance from the experienced midfielder, who is the main playmaker for Bafana.

Evidence Makgopa 6.5

The striker wasn’t much involved in the game, with a slow start into the match seeing him not being able to make threatening attempts at goals in the first half. But, he was better in the second period and put Bafana in the lead in the 57th minute with a well-taken goal.

Substitutes

Thapelo Maseko

(Not enough time to get rated).

Thabang Monare

(Not enough time to get rated).