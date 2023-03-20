Broos buoyed by swift arrival of Sundowns stars in Bafana squad

Jonty Mark

Hugo Broos has welcomed the arrival in camp of the Mamelodi Sundowns players in Bafana Bafana squad, less than a day after arriving back from Caf Champions League action in Sudan.

Broos has had his run-ins with Sundowns in the past, notably in October 2021 when he criticised the Tshwane giants for sending Thabiso Kutumela for a Covid-19 test on the same day he was supposed to join up with the Bafana squad.

With Bafana preparing this week for two huge 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Libera, at Orlando Stadium on Friday and in Monrovia on March 28, Broos was clearly relieved that Masandawana came to the party in getting their players to camp on Monday morning.

Sundowns have eight current first team players in the Bafana squad – national team captain Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and Cassius Mailula.

Broos has already mentioned a lack of preparation time for his squad ahead of two games from which Bafana need six points to guarantee their place at the Afcon finals in the Ivory Coast – the finals are set to take place in January 2024.

“Sundowns players only got back yesterday from their trip to Sudan and we could welcome them today (Monday) before breakfast. I am very happy with that, it shows that they like to come to the national team and that they have a very professional attitude,” said Broos at a press conference at FNB Stadium.

“In the past it has been a bit different but we were happy to see them and that they were able to have breakfast with the team.”

All but three of the Bafana squad were in camp by Monday, with Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Sphephelo Sithole set to land in the country on Tuesday.

US-based Njabulo Blom is out injured and has been replaced in the squad by Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm.

Liberia rejuvenated?

Liberia lost their opening Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to Morocco, which was a ‘home’ match for Liberia but was played in Morocco, as their stadium in Monrovia was not deemed up to standard by the Confederation of African Football.

The West African nation has, however, since remedied that issue and will play Bafana in front of their home fans.

“There are two tough games waiting for us,” added Broos.

“The efforts Liberia have put in in the last months shows their ambition. They have prepared a stadium that conforms to Fifa rules. The foreign-based players also want to play again for their team which was not the case before.

“And there is a rumour that they will get an enormous bonus if they qualify for the Afcon. They will be motivated so it is up to us not to underestimate them.

“We have more quality than them, that is not a guarantee that we are going to win but it is an advantage that we have. We are confident, we had four good (friendly) games in September and November.”