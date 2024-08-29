Chiefs confirm appointment of former Sundowns scout

Tera Maliwa is the new Head of Scouting and Recruitment at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Thembela ‘Tera’ Maliwa as their new Head of Scouting and recruitment.

Maliwa joins Amakhosi just days after leaving his post as a scout for Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We all know what a big, great Club this is. I am really happy to be here,” Maliwa told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

“I am here to try to take the Club to another level in terms of scouting and recruitment. My plan is to identify and bring in the players that will take Amakhosi back to the glory days.”

Maliwa has had a long career in scouting and was the Youth Head Scout at Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) from 2007-2014, joining Sundowns as part of their first team scouting department in 2017.

‘Wealth of knowledge’

“The importance of getting recruitment right cannot be overestimated. Identifying and procuring players with the right profile to fit our process is key to success and with Tera onboard, I am very confident that his wealth of knowledge and experience in the field will add value to our organisation and ultimately strengthen the team,” said Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

“We welcome him to Kaizer Chiefs and look forward to working with him.”