Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

29 Aug 2024

03:52 pm

Chiefs confirm appointment of former Sundowns scout

'We all know what a big, great Club this is. I am really happy to be here,' Maliwa told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

Tera Maliwa - Kaizer Chiefs

Tera Maliwa is the new Head of Scouting and Recruitment at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Thembela ‘Tera’ Maliwa as their new Head of Scouting and recruitment.

Maliwa joins Amakhosi just days after leaving his post as a scout for Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We all know what a big, great Club this is. I am really happy to be here,” Maliwa told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

“I am here to try to take the Club to another level in terms of scouting and recruitment. My plan is to identify and bring in the players that will take Amakhosi back to the glory days.”

Maliwa has had a long career in scouting and was the Youth Head Scout at Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs) from 2007-2014, joining Sundowns as part of their first team scouting department in 2017.

‘Wealth of knowledge’

“The importance of getting recruitment right cannot be overestimated. Identifying and procuring players with the right profile to fit our process is key to success and with Tera onboard, I am very confident that his wealth of knowledge and experience in the field will add value to our organisation and ultimately strengthen the team,” said Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

“We welcome him to Kaizer Chiefs and look forward to working with him.”

Read more on these topics

Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Kaizer Motaung Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Fast and the fraudulent 2: Hamilton Ndlovu’s supercar fleet gone in R8 million
Sport Junior sprinters Walaza and Nkoana back on the podium at World U20 Champs
News VBS Bank: ‘Let us not condemn without evidence,’ says Madonsela
Business South Africans expected to withdraw up to R100bn from two-pot retirement system
Politics Mashaba says ActionSA is done with Brink, DA in Tshwane

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES