Broos explains Mbatha’s inclusion in Bafana squad

Broos says Mbatha is the type of player he had been looking for, for a while.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why he called up Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha.

Mbatha was included in the Bafana squad for the next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

“He’s a defensive midfielder. He’s also a guy who can pass the ball, and refresh the game. I saw him in Pirates’ last three games, he did very well. He was always there to have the ball.



“This is the type of player on that position we have been looking for already for a long time,” said Broos during the Bafana squad announcement at SABC.



“He is a typical defensive midfielder. I saw him in Pirates’ last three games, he did very well. He is playing his position, he plays the game from left to right, and he’s always there, available. His passes are good and he’s defending well, he’s tall, which is also important.

“This [height] is something regular in African football, I’m a little bit surprised that every team we play against there are six, seven, eight guys with 1.85m 1.90m,” continued Broos.



“For a long time we were the smallest team but now we have big players. We have [Siyabonnga] Ngezana, we have [Siphephelo] Sithole, we have now Mbatha.

Broos to give Mbatha a chance

Broos said he would give Mbatha a chance to prove himself but also challenged the Pirates midfielder to show that he deserves to be in the national team.

“He’s not running like a fool in front, what I’ve seen from him tactically, he plays what he has to do.



“So, it’s the right moment to call him to Bafana Bafana and it’s up to him now to show in training and if he should play.



“Maybe he [can] not play all games but come in and prove that he is in the right place.”