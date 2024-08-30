Pirates coach Riveiro counting on home advantage against City

Orlando Pirates will go into today’s MTN8 semifinal second leg against Cape Town City as hot favourites to reach their...

Orlando Pirates will go into today’s MTN8 semifinal second leg against Cape Town City as hot favourites to reach their fifth final in three seasons (kick-off is at 3pm).

The Buccaneers came back from Cape Town in the first leg with the all-important away goal and they only need a goalless draw to reach the final where they’ll meet the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town who play in the other semis on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Pirates aiming for win at home against City in MTN8 semi

Speaking ahead of the game, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says the Buccaneers would not rest on their laurels thinking that the job is done especially playing against a dangerous side like Cape Town City.

“We don’t have any other way to approach the game than to go and try to win it. And if we think that way and keep that level of ambition, the fixture will go well for us. So we’re not preparing to protect the lead tomorrow, because we know that if we win the game we’ll reach the final.



“We’re going to try the match, but if we go to the last stages of the game and the score is nil-nil…well anything can happen. But as I said, we’re going to try and play for the result and to win in front of our home fans,” said Riveiro during the MTN8 media day at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Pirates’ Riveiro on making changes against City

With the sides meeting again just after a few days having played to a 1-1 draw in Cape Town on Wednesday one would expect Riveiro to make changes to his starting line-up, but the Spaniard says any change would be necessitated by their tactical approach.

“Whatever change we make tomorrow (Saturday), whether it’s a new face in the starting line-up or a player in the 20-man squad, it will be because we felt that [particular player] can help us get the result that we’re looking for, not because we feel that the players [that played in Cape Town] cannot repeat the same performance in a space of two or three days.”



ALSO READ: Pirates coach Riveiro unhappy with second half display in City draw

Riveiro is also counting on the home-ground advantage going into the City clash.

“We’re playing at home and that’s an extra motivation for us. We want to see the Orlando Stadium full every time we play at home so we owe it to ourselves and the fans to give good performances at home,” concluded the Pirates coach.