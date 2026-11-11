Campbell hails ‘special’ Bafana star Mofokeng

'He is that one in the crop that you know is special,' said Campbell, who is in camp with South Africa's Under-23 side.

Shandre Cambpell says fellow Belgium-based Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng is a special talent who he already looks up to.

Bafana’s Mofokeng on song

Mofokeng has been brilliant since joining Belgian side Union St-Gilloise this season and has been nominated for the Jupiler League Player of the Month Award for October.

“Rele is a very talented player,” Campbell told reporters on Wednesday, at a media day for the South African Under-23 side’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash with Madagascar on Saturday.

“He is that one in the crop that you know is special, he has adapted quickly in Europe. I hope he wins player of the month. He is a talented player, he is scoring and assisting, but most importantly he is remaining humble, and that has led to his success.

“I feel like he can grow bigger and bigger and become a top player for South Africa, I look up to him, a lot of us look up to him here in the Under-23s.

“I think he is doing wonderfully and hope he can keep prospering in Europe,” added the 21-year-old former SuperSport United star, who is currently with Belgian top flight side Kortrijk.

Campbell was with Bafana in their last international camp, coming off the bench and assisting a goal for Puso Dithejane in the friendly against Egypt.

He has been tasked with helping the Under-23s this time by Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane. Bafana will play Kenya in back-to-back 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers over the next week or so, but Campbell has no problem being left out of the senior team.

‘He strongly believes in me’

“Coach Pitso called me and told me he strongly believes in me. He said I am going to the Under-23s to be a senior player there and to help them out as much as I can. I said ‘of course coach,’ I will do anything for the nation.

“The Under-23s have also been my team since the Cosafa (Under-20 Cup).

“Coach Raymond (Mdaka, the Under-23 head coach) and Pitso believe in my and trust me. They know the type of player and person I am.”