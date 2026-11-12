Three Bafana players to watch against Kenya

Phakaaathi takes a look at three players who could be vital to Bafana grabbing all three points.

Bafana Bafana resumed their 2027 Africa Cup of Qualification Group D campaign on Friday when they take on Benni McCarthy’s Kenya at Orlando Stadium.

Pitso Mosimane’s side will be looking to make it nine points out of nine to keep a healthy lead in the group to take to Nairobi on November 17. Phakaaathi takes a look at three players who could be vital to Bafana grabbing all three points.

Bafana’s key men

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The competition in central defence for Bafana Bafana has become a blessing and a curse for Pitso Mosimane. The blessing is that the Bafana head coach is spoilt for choice in terms of talent in that position. The curse is that picking which central defenders to start with must be hard for ‘Jingles’. Mbekezeli Mbokazi returns from injury after missing the last Bafana camp. His superb form for club and country this year surely means he will start against Kenya, though that means Ime Okon or Olwethu Makhanya may well miss out.

Relebohile Mofokeng

Mofokeng has fast become this first name on Pitso Mosimane’s teamsheet. He was brilliant in the opening qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, and has been sublime for Belgian side Union St Gilloise in both the Belgian top flight and Uefa Europa League. Watch out again for ‘President Yama2K’s almost telepathic understanding with former Pirates teammate Oswin Appollis.

Tshepang Moremi

Moremi has returned to scoring form with Orlando Pirates ahead of this international break. And this time the Bafana wing-back was an automatic choice in Pitso Mosimane’s squad, as opposed to a late replacement for Lebohang Maboe. With Thapelo Maseko out injured, it could be that Mosimane turns to the international experience of Moremi against Kenya.