Sundowns victory was no fluke, warns Ofori ahead of Chiefs clash

The convincing win over Mamelodi Sundowns was not a fluke, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has warned.



Bucs handed the Brazilians a 3-0 drubbing in semi-finals of the MTN8 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium last weekend.

“They must not think it was a fluke because we have been working hard throughout the season. If you watch our games, we create more chances than our opponents, we play more than opponents and we fight harder,” said the Bucs shot-stopper, who is back from injury after missing two games,” said Ofori ahead of the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“It is just that most of the time we were not scoring, which is something that was happening most of the time. But we kept on believing that things will change. The Sundowns game was just a token of our hard work throughout the season. We know that it doesn’t end there and the task ahead is very big. Also the goals that we have set for ourselves this season we haven’t even reached a quarter of it.”

Ofori also revealed that Pirates did not celebrate the victory against Sundowns because they quickly changed their focus to the Chiefs game.

“So, this is just the beginning, we need to focus. We didn’t celebrate after the game against Sundowns, we just shouted in the changing room and everything ended there because where we want to get to, the Sundowns game is nothing.”

Meanwhile, Pirates on Tuesday confirmed that the tickets for the much anticipated clash have been sold out.