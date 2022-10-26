Malesela to dance away from Marumo Gallants again?

Ntokozo Gumede

Marumo Gallants head coach Dan “Dance” Malesela could yet again turn his back on the club.

ALSO READ: Zwane admits Chiefs lost MTN8 semi-final in first leg

His anticipated departure, as Phakaaathi understands, is because he is said to be unhappy with the daily operations of the club.



When Malesela left Gallants in June this year to join Royal AM, it was partly because of the same reasons.



When he rejoined them about three months later, the team’s management agreed they would give him the opportunity to “fix” what he thought was broken. But now the word is that the top brass are not keeping to their promise.



“I won’t reveal much because I don’t want to sabotage the club. Dan is a well-travelled coach and on top of that, has played the game as well. He knows how daily logistics should be handled. He wants to assist but other people feel like he is stepping on their toes,” said a source.