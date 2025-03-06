Carling’s #NoExcuse campaign continues to harness power of football

UEFA Champions League winner, Benni McCarthy, has thrown his support behind the programme,

Football is more than just a sport in South Africa—it is a powerful cultural force that shapes communities, inspires young people, and influences social behavior.



Recognizing this, Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse campaign continues to harness the power of football to drive meaningful change in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).



The Champions for Change Player Programme is at the heart of this mission, equipping players, coaching staff, and club management with the tools to redefine masculinity, promote accountability, and actively work toward the prevention of GBV in society.

The latest phase of this initiative was unveiled at a live television broadcast at SABC Auckland Park on Wednesday, 26 February 2025, where football icons, Carling Black Label representatives, and PSL executives will came together to emphasize the role of sports in fostering positive masculinity and social transformation. The event underscores a crucial message—footballers are not just athletes; they are role models whose influence extends far beyond the pitch.

Carling Black Label Brand Director, Kerryn Greanleaf, stressed the importance of using football as a platform for meaningful conversations around masculinity and accountability. She highlighted that the Champions for Change Player Programme is designed not just to create awareness, but to equip men with practical tools that lead to tangible behavioral change.

“Football is a space where millions of men and young adults engage passionately every week. It is one of the most powerful platforms we have to address critical societal issues like gender-based violence. The Champions for Change Player Programme is ensuring that we move beyond just conversations—we are instilling values that redefine what it truly means to be a champion. Strength is not about dominance or aggression. Strength is about leadership, respect, and the ability to hold oneself accountable,” said Greenleaf.

The PSL has been a key partner in rolling out the initiative, integrating the programme into team structures and ensuring that players, coaches, and club management undergo structured training on responsible masculinity, emotional intelligence, and leadership.

PSL Acting CEO, Mato Madlala, reinforced the league’s commitment to the programme, explaining that football has a responsibility to shape positive behavior both within the sport and in broader society.

“Our players are not just athletes—they are public figures who carry immense influence in their communities. That influence must be used to promote respect, accountability, and a culture where there is truly no excuse for gender-based violence. The Champions for Change Player Programme provides the right tools and education to ensure that players are not just exceptional on the field, but are also role models who inspire the next generation,” said Madlala.

The initiative has received strong backing from some of the sport’s biggest names, with football icons stepping forward to advocate for the cause. UEFA Champions League winner, Benni McCarthy, has thrown his support behind the programme, emphasizing that mentorship and leadership play a crucial role in shaping young men’s perceptions of masculinity.

“As footballers, we have a responsibility to lead by example. Too many young boys look up to us for us to ignore the weight of our influence. The Champions for Change Player Programme is ensuring that players understand what leadership really means—it’s not just about scoring goals or winning matches, but about how you treat others, how you carry yourself, and the impact you have off the field. If we can use our platform to shift mindsets, then we can help prevent gender-based violence before it happens,” said McCarthy.

Former Bafana Bafana Skipper, Thulani Hlatshwayo, echoed this sentiment, expressing the importance of learning about emotional intelligence and healthy masculinity at an early stage in his career. He acknowledged that many young men grow up in environments where negative behaviors are normalized, making initiatives like this a crucial intervention.

“Many of us started playing football in at a young age, when we still needed to learn more about responsibility, leadership, and what it really means to be a man. A lot of us come from communities where we don’t always question certain behaviors because they seem normal. This programme is changing that. It’s teaching us that real strength is about respect, accountability, and being able to handle emotions in a way that doesn’t harm others,” said Hlatshwayo.

The Champions for Change Player Programme is built on structured training modules that focus on key aspects of leadership, self-awareness, and conflict resolution. The Champions for Change course is available for all South African men to access at NoExcuseSA.com, is also available in multiple South African languages through the Father A Nation Academy and provides both online and in-person mentorship opportunities facilitated by behavioral change experts. Participants undergo training on topics such as emotional regulation, breaking cycles of violence, self-reflection, and how to foster healthy relationships.

Beyond education, Carling Black Label is committed to ensuring that men who need immediate support have access to counseling and professional guidance. A 24-hour helpline is available for those seeking confidential assistance, where they can engage in private conversations by sending “BRAVE” via WhatsApp to 0800 150 150, or calling the same number to speak with a trained professional.

As the PSL season progresses, the Champions for Change initiative will expand its reach to include more teams, players, and communities. The programme aligns with Carling Black Label’s #NoExcuse365 vision, which calls for year-round engagement in tackling gender-based violence. This long-term approach ensures that football does not just address GBV during awareness periods but actively contributes to sustained behavioral change in South African society.

Greenleaf reinforced Carling Black Label’s commitment to this long-term vision, emphasizing that the programme’s goal is to create a lasting impact, ensuring that footballers carry this message beyond their careers.

“This initiative is not about temporary awareness—it’s about permanent transformation. We want every player who goes through this programme to become an ambassador for change, not just in football, but in society as a whole. By creating leaders who champion accountability, responsibility, and respect, we are ensuring that the values of the game extend into the real world. True champions are those who stand for something bigger than themselves,” said Greenleaf.

With Carling Black Label, the PSL, and football legends leading the charge, the Champions for Change Player Programme is set to redefine how masculinity is perceived in football and beyond. Every match, every interaction, and every conversation is an opportunity to challenge harmful norms and promote a culture where gender-based violence has no place.