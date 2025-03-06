Eastern Cape man who killed girlfriend and her mother sentenced to life

The brutal killing of a mother and her daughter led to the convict's lengthy term.

A man from Zwelitsha in the Eastern Cape, who confessed to the horrific murders of his girlfriend and her elderly mother, has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus an additional 35 years.

The man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in court earlier this week.

The case originated in March 2023 when authorities began searching for 19-year-old Loveness Kumwenda and her 74-year-old mother, Fihliwe Sgam, who were reported missing by Sgam’s son on 4 March.

According to the police, he had last seen his mother and sister the previous evening around 7:40pm.

“Upon receiving the missing persons report, police immediately launched a comprehensive search operation,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.

“The body of Loveness Kumwenda was subsequently discovered in an unfinished building nearby. She had been brutally murdered.”

Abusive boyfriend identified as suspect

Community members identified Kumwenda’s boyfriend as a person of interest due to his history of abusive behavior.

“The community members immediately suspected her abusive boyfriend, and when the boyfriend was confronted, he escaped, raising further suspicion,” Mawisa said.

As the search continued for the elderly victim, investigators made a grim discovery.

“Hours later, her body was found hidden under her double bed, with a rope tightly wrapped around her naked body,” explained Mawisa.

Murder suspect arrested while attempting to flee

According to Mawisa, the suspect was apprehended on 5 March 2023 while attempting to flee to Gqeberha.

He was subsequently arraigned at Keiskamahoek Magistrate’s Court where bail was denied.

The legal proceedings concluded on 4 March 2025, exactly two years after the initial missing persons report was filed.

“Two years later, on 4 March 2025, he pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to life imprisonment for both murders,” Mawisa stated.

In addition to the life sentence, the court imposed further penalties including eight years for kidnapping, 15 years for rape, 10 years for robbery, and two years for housebreaking, bringing the total additional sentence to 35 years.

