OPINION: Pirates ticketing blunder is an own goal

Football supporters should never be put at risk because criminals want to make a quick buck.

Orlando Pirates may have scored an own goal off the pitch with their decision to sell tickets for their opening Betway Premiership match exclusively online.

The Buccaneers began the defence of their league title against Milford FC at Orlando Amstel Arena last weekend, but the focus quickly shifted from what happened on the pitch to the chaos surrounding the turnstiles.

We live in an unequal society, and while technology continues to transform the way we live, we cannot assume that everyone has equal access to it. Not every football supporter has a smartphone, reliable internet access or even the knowledge to navigate an online ticketing system.

Pirates need to compromise

That is why I believe Pirates should have made a portion of their tickets available at traditional ticketing outlets. The problems experienced on match day only highlighted the dangers of relying entirely on the digital ticketing system.

The club was forced to reimburse supporters who had bought valid tickets through the Open Tickets app but could not enter the stadium after gates were locked as a security measure.

There were also reports of issues with scanners at some entry points, with supporters who had valid tickets being able to gain access without their tickets being scanned.

This creates another headache because how do you distinguish between supporters who genuinely did not enter the stadium and those who may have attended the match but later attempt to claim a refund?

Then there were reports of counterfeit tickets allegedly being sold outside the stadium. There is absolutely no excuse for criminality, and those involved must face the full might of the law.

Football supporters should never be put at risk because criminals want to make a quick buck, but the problems surrounding the ticketing system go beyond this.

Supporters were already frustrated by the lack of communication around ticket sales for the opening matches of the season. As early as Monday, fans were calling radio stations and taking to social media to vent their frustration.

Not all fans have digital privileges

For some clubs, information on how supporters could buy tickets only came on Thursday. In my view, that was far too late and only added to the confusion. Yes, football must evolve with technology and we cannot stop progress, but we also have to be mindful of the ordinary supporter.

It is easy to speak about digital transformation from a position of privilege. However, what about the supporter who does not own a smartphone? What about the fan who is not comfortable making online purchases?

Surely, there has to be a middle ground as Pirates may have lost money through gate takings, while supporters who travelled from far and wide were left disappointed and nobody wins in that situation.

The future of football may well be digital, but the ordinary supporter cannot be left behind. The beautiful game belongs to everyone, and access to it should remain as simple.