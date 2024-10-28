Kaizer Chiefs set to offer Yusuf Maart new contract?
The 29-year-old will see his three-year deal with Amakhosi expire in June next year.
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs are looking to tie Yusuf Maart down with a new contract, a club insider has revealed.
The 29-year-old will see his three-year deal with Amakhosi expire in June next year.
According to a source, Maart is set to be offered a new two-year contract by Chiefs.
ALSO READ: Nabi backs Sirino for Bafana Bafana call-up
“Coach (Nasreddine) Nabi is happy with Maart’s contribution and considers him as one of the leaders in the team, so he has recommended that the club give him a new deal,” said the source.
“I hear it’s a two-year deal with an option to renew for a further year,” added the source.
Maart, who is a product of the Orlando Pirates development academy, joined Amakhosi from Sekhukhune United in July 2022.
He has been an integral part of Chiefs’ starting line-up since joining them. In his first season at Amakhosi, Maart made 34 appearances in all competitions during the 2022/23 season, scoring four goals and providing two assists, and last season he made 28 appearances.
ALSO READ: Zungu’s move to Wydad hits a dead end
This season, Maart has played in all the five games Chiefs have played so far, contributing one goal, which he scored in the 4-0 win over SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout.
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.