Chaine the hero as Pirates gain slight advantage over City in MTN8

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine fails to save Jaeden Rhodes of Cape Town City equalizing goal during the MTN8, semi final 1st leg match at DHL Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo by Shaun Roy/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final clash at a packed DHL Stadium on Wednesday.

The result gives Pirates a slight advantage going into the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The game, which was postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday due to bad weather in Cape Town, started at a frantic pace with both teams having a go at each other, much to the delight of the fans who braved the cold weather conditions in the Mother City to watch the game.



It was the visitors who took the lead in the 15th minute through young Relebohile Mofokeng . who beat Darren Keet with a low shot.

The Citizens almost found the equaliser four minutes later, but Sipho Chaine pulled off a brilliant save to deny Prins Tjiueza from close range.

Kamohelo Mokotjo then tried his luck from long range in the 24th minute, but again Chaine was on hand to make a routine save. And six minutes later Jaeden Rhodes saw his volley go over the crossbar as City continued to pressure on the Pirates defence in search of the equaliser.

Chaine then made sure that Pirates took their 1-0 into the break when he denied Rhodes from close range on the stroke of half-time.

The home side came out with guns blazing in the second half, taking the game to the visitors as they tried to find the equaliser, but the Pirates defence led by Olisa Ndah stood strong.

It was all City in the first 15 minutes of the second half with Pirates applying a low block and trying to catch them on the counter attack. Eric Tinkler’s side was finally rewarded for their consistent attacks when Rhodes found the equaliser, beating Chaine with a deflected shot.

Rhodes almost grabbed his brace in the 65th minute when he beat his marker and unleashed a powerful shot towards goal, but this time Chaine was on hand to make another good save to keep Pirates in the game.



Deon Hotto almost put Pirates in the lead in the 81st minute when he found himself unmarked on the left flank, but his goal-bound shot found Keet well-positioned in goals and he parried the ball away for a corner kick.

In the end, Chaine was deservedly named Man-of-the-Match.