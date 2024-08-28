Stellies stun Sundowns on home turf in MTN8 semi

Teboho Mokoena hit the woodwork in stoppage time while Arthur Sales and Themba Zwane were denied by the Stellenbosch 'keeper.

Fawaaz Basadien of Stellenbosch FC celebrates scoring a goal during the MTN8, Semi Final, 1st Leg match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on August 28, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch FC have drawn first blood in the two-legged semifinal of the MTN8 following a 1-0 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday night. Fawaaz Basadien scored from the penalty spot after Grant Kekana fouled Devin Titus inside the box.

Stellies had goalkeeper Sage Stephens to thank for the first leg win at Lucas Moripe Stadium. The Stellies goalkeeper pulled off some unbelievable saves to thwart a late siege by Sundowns, who didn’t go down without a fight.

ALSO READ: Chaine the hero as Pirates gain slight advantage over City in MTN8

Teboho Mokoena hit the woodwork in stoppage time while Arthur Sales and Themba Zwane were denied by the 33-year-old shot stopper. The first half proved to be a scrappy affair as Sundowns struggled to dominate proceedings in front of their own fans.

The home side were unlucky not to put their noses in front seven minutes before the break but Peter Shalulile was denied by Stephens, who parried the ball out for a corner kick. Kekana’s glancing header hit the crossbar from the resultant set-piece that was whipped by Lucas Ribeiro into the box.

Kekena was once again in the thick of things after the restart. This time he gave away a penalty with a silly lunge on Titus. The spot kick was soft but that didn’t stop Basadien from stepping up to send Jody February the wrong way and give Stellenbosch the lead on the hour mark.

New ideas

Sundowns needed new ideas from the bench and they brought on Themba Zwane with 18 minutes left on the clock. The veteran midfielder looked lively shortly after his introduction but it was too little too late as Stellies held on for the win and the priceless away goal in Tshwane.

Sundowns new striker Sales missed a glorious chance to put his side back in the game but Stephens produced a point-blank save in 80th minute, much to the disbelief of Masandawana in the stands.

ALSO READ: Sundowns finally confirm Rayners signing

Sales found himself one-on-one with Stephens but the Brazilian forward lacked the necessary composure that was required to announce his arrival to South African football. The league champions have it all to do in the second leg that is scheduled for Sunday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.