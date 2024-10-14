Magesi boss warns Orlando Pirates ahead of Carling Knockout tie

Bandile Shandu of Orlando Pirates and Elvis Chipezeze of Magesi FC during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup Launch at The Galleria, Sandton in Johannesburg last Monday. Picture: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix

Magesi FC CEO John Mathibe has issued a stern warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of their Carling Black Label Knockout last-16 round clash this coming weekend.

The Betway Premiership rookies will meet the Buccaneers in what could be termed a ‘Goliath versus David’ encounter at Orlando Stadium at 3pm.

Pirates are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in all competitions and have already won their first silverware this season, claiming the MTN8 after defeating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in the final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium earlier this month.



They therefore go into this clash against Dikwena Tša Meetse as favourites to advance to the next round of the Carling Knockout.

Mathibe, however, has backed his less fancied side to do what no other team has done so far this season and defeat Pirates.

“I’m warning Pirates. We have a lot of respect for them, and we, as Magesi FC, would like to congratulate them on their recent victory as MTN8 Champions,” said Mathibe as quoted by the club’s media.

“Dikwena Tša Meetse is taking this game seriously, and we are in a position to make history. It’s about everything that we have worked for; our players have an opportunity to grow as professionals, and Magesi FC will be taking the brand to another level.

“I want to promise The Chief of Moletjie, his Majesty Kgoshi Kgabo Moloto III (K3), and our supporters that we will give everything that we have on the day.

“To our esteemed Chairman and his family, we want to make you proud. As for Pirates, they have a reputation to protect, but we are ready.”

Mathibe’s words could be dismissed as just words of encouragement, but one cannot rule out the possibility of Magesi causing an upset against Pirates on Saturday.



Pirates might have dominated the other cup competitions – the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup – in recent seasons, but they have generally struggled to win this competition.



In fact in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era, the Buccaneers have only won it once, when it was known as the Telkom Knockout and that was way back in 2011 when they defeated the now defunct Bidvest Wits in the final.

Last season, they bowed out of this competition at the same stage, losing 5-4 on penalties to Richards Bay.