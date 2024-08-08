Chiefs accused of using underhand tactics to land Velebayi

"A club like Chiefs should not be contacting any players directly," said the Spurs boss.

Kaizer Chiefs have been accused of using underhand tactics to secure the signature of winger Asanele Velebayi.

Chiefs are said to be keen to bring the player to Naturena, but had their offer twice turned down by Cape Town Spurs.

And now Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou has accused Chiefs of tapping by contacting Velebayi directly instead of doing that via the club.



“Yes, an offer was indeed made and it was turned down; these tactics and tricks clubs and agents use don’t work with Cape Town Spurs. They are the oldest strategy in the book,” he told Kickoff

“If you want to keep by the rules, you don’t contact players directly, that is the first thing. A club like Chiefs should not be contacting any players directly. The club’s got a contract with the player. He has still got three more years.

“It has always been like that, maybe now the rules have changed. We do have a good relationship with Chiefs; I am not fighting with Chiefs.”

Efstathiou insisted that Spurs would not block Velebayi’s move to Chiefs, but added that Amakhosi would have to meet their evaluation in order for the deal to go through.

“He is a versatile player, so must we sell him for whatever just because the player and his mommy decide he wants to move? Is this a joke?



“The bottom line is, we will not stand in the player’s way. It is not the club, it is the offer that is standing in Velebayi’s way,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are said to have asked Velebayi’s parents to intervene in the hope that they would be able to persuade Spurs to accept their offer.