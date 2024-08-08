Sundowns’ Allende unconcerned by PSL snub

'It’s more about the group than individually for me,' said the Sundowns midfielder.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende is not bothered at being snubbed for individual awards last season. When the nominees for the PSL awards were announced, his omission raised eyebrows.

The Chilean played a pivotal role in the Brazilian’s run to the Betway Premiership title and was also instrumental in them reaching the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup final. The diminutive figure, who received his football development at English club Arsenal, revealed that he wasn’t disappointed at being overlooked.

“For me, the disappointment would be me for not winning trophies because this is for me very important. It’s more about the group than individually for me. If we win the MNT8, Nedbank Cup and become champions, that’s more important for me and individual awards are secondary,” Allende said during a media day on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was speaking at the club’s Chloorkop training ground ahead of Sundowns’ season opener against Polokwane City in Sunday’s MTN8 quarterfinal. Masandawana lost to Orlando Pirates in the final of last season’s top eight competition.

“Our preparations have been very good and we had a good training camp with good intensity. We need to win this game because we’re Sundowns so we need to start the season with a win and we’re ready,” the South American said in English without the help of a translator.

“This is a cup game but every game is very difficult but here it could be one game that means you’re in or out but we always want to win and I think in this cup, we’ll make it our responsibility to win because this is a very good challenge for us as players.”

All eyes on Mngqithi

All eyes will be on coach Manqoba Mngqithi, who will be taking charge of his first game as a sole head coach at Sundowns. Allende is not too concerned with changes within the technical team that includes Steve Komphela and Romain Folz.

“I think there’s nothing new because the coaches have been with us for a long time. Maybe, now he’s (Mngqithi) the boss but we have the same players and he has a different way (of playing) regarding ball possession and he’s more direct so we’re happy but starting with a win is very important for the team’s confidence,” he concluded.