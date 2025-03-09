Chiefs and Pirates discover Nedbank Cup semifinal opponents

The draw was conducted on Sunday in Durban.

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup semifinals draw.



The draw was conducted on Sunday in Durban after the quarterfinal clash between Durban City and Marumo Gallants at the Chatsworth Stadium, which Gallants won 4-1 on penalties.



Amakhosi will face the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United, while the Buccaneers will meet the Marumo Gallants who beat Durban City 4-1 on penalties to reach the Last Four.



Chiefs reached the semifinals after beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in a controversial quarterfinal match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The Buccaneers edged SuperSport United 5-4 on penalties at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane also on Saturday.



The game between Sundowns and Sekhukhune, which was scheduled for the Lucas Moripe Stadium was postponed due to a double-booking.



The Nedbank Cup semifinals draw:



Mamelodi Sundowns/Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs

Orlando Pirates vs Marumoa Gallants