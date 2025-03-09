Betway PSL

Chiefs and Pirates discover Nedbank Cup semifinal opponents

9 Mar 2025

The draw was conducted on Sunday in Durban.

Emily Mokgotlhe and Fhatuwani Mpfuni,of the PSL conduct the draw during the 2025 Nedbank Cup Quarter Final match between Durban City and Marumo Gallants FC on Saturday. at Chatsworth Stadium in Chatsworth. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates avoided each other in the Nedbank Cup semifinals draw.

The draw was conducted on Sunday in Durban after the quarterfinal clash between Durban City and Marumo Gallants at the Chatsworth Stadium, which Gallants won 4-1 on penalties.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach Riveiro hails penalty shootout hero Chaine

Amakhosi will face the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United, while the Buccaneers will meet the Marumo Gallants who beat Durban City 4-1 on penalties to reach the Last Four.

Chiefs reached the semifinals after beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in a controversial quarterfinal match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers edged SuperSport United 5-4 on penalties at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane also on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Nabi dreaming of continental football after Stellies

The game between Sundowns and Sekhukhune, which was scheduled for the Lucas Moripe Stadium was postponed due to a double-booking.

The Nedbank Cup semifinals draw:

Mamelodi Sundowns/Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates vs Marumoa Gallants



