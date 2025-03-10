OPINION: South African football is in crisis

The argument will always be that referees are human and they make mistakes too, but it's getting out of hand now.

Stellenbosch FC reacts to the referee, Sikhumbuzo Gasa during the 2025 Nedbank Cup Last 8 match against Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha on the Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

I think we can all agree that South African football is in crisis. The men and women in the middle are spoiling the game for everyone.



The argument will always be that referees are human and they make mistakes too, but it’s getting out of hand now.

Stellenbosch FC were once again on the receiving end of a controversial refereeing decision that led to their exit in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final against Kaizer Chiefs. This is not a dig at Amakhosi because they did nothing wrong, but it’s hard to talk about the match and not mention last season’s referee of the year Sikhumbuzo Gasa.

It looked like Pule Mmodi’s late goal was initially disallowed for a foul on Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens inside the box. However, Gasa consulted with his assistant referee, and after a brief chat, the goal was allowed to stand. In a season where the officiating in the PSL has been appalling, that incident will only worsen the public’s trust in referees.

This is only one incident, but we’ve seen far too many diabolical decisions in the current campaign. My question is, who holds these officials to account? The head of referees at South African Football, Abdul Ebrahim, is leading a group of incompetent officials.

He’s the first one to defend them and say that corrective measures are taken when mistakes are made, but I’m afraid to say that there’s just no improvement. In fact, it’s getting worse with every match that is played. If this continues, the credibility of top-flight football in the country will be non-existent.

If there was a league in dire need of VAR intervention, it’s the Betway Premiership. In the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup, AmaZulu were also on the receiving end of dubious refereeing decisions. They crashed out of the competition, and Marumo Gallants advanced to the next round.

I think the referee of the year category at the PSL awards should be scrapped until the standard improves. Our officials have failed dismally, and to award them for incompetence would be a slap in the face of football lovers who spend their hard earned money to follow their beloved teams the whole season.