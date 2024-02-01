Chiefs’ Bvuma wants to play in Africa next season

'We are looking forward … for the league to resume so we can fight and finish in a better position,' said the Amakhosi goalkeeper.

Bruce Bvuma has made himself the Amakhosi number one under Cavin Johnson. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says Amakhosi are targetting continental football next season as they prepare for the resumption of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign.

The PSL season will start again on February 13, and Bvuma is likely to retain his place in goal, having excelled for Chiefs under interim head coach Cavin Johnson.

“There is a lot to play form” said Bvuma in an interview with Prime Sports with Mahlatse.

“We are looking forward … for the league to resume so we can fight and finish in a better position.

“We would like to go back to Africa, that is one of our targets for the season,”

Chiefs are currently in sixth place in the table, five points off SuperSport United in third and Cape Town City in second. A top three finish in the league, or victory in the Nedbank Cup, will give Chiefs a spot in continental competition next season.

“Or course we still want to play the Nedbank Cup so we are looking forward to all the games and winning a trophy would be great,” added Bvuma.