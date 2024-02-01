Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

1 Feb 2024

08:36 am

Chiefs’ Bvuma wants to play in Africa next season

'We are looking forward … for the league to resume so we can fight and finish in a better position,' said the Amakhosi goalkeeper.

Bruce Bvuma - Kaizer Chiefs

Bruce Bvuma has made himself the Amakhosi number one under Cavin Johnson. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says Amakhosi are targetting continental football next season as they prepare for the resumption of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League campaign.

The PSL season will start again on February 13, and Bvuma is likely to retain his place in goal, having excelled for Chiefs under interim head coach Cavin Johnson.

“There is a lot to play form” said Bvuma in an interview with Prime Sports with Mahlatse.

“We are looking forward … for the league to resume so we can fight and finish in a better position.

“We would like to go back to Africa, that is one of our targets for the season,”

Chiefs are currently in sixth place in the table, five points off SuperSport United in third and Cape Town City in second. A top three finish in the league, or victory in the Nedbank Cup, will give Chiefs a spot in continental competition next season.

“Or course we still want to play the Nedbank Cup so we are looking forward to all the games and winning a trophy would be great,” added Bvuma.

Read more on these topics

amakhosi Cavin Johnson DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs Nedbank Cup

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Monitoring West Rand’s most famous residents
News Godongwana dismisses claims of SA banks funding Hamas
South Africa WATCH: ‘They took my whole leg instead of one toe’ – Inside Charlotte Maxeke hospital horror
News Time to die: SA woman to be euthanised in mercy killing in Switzerland
Celebs And Viral Master KG denies claims that he reworked ‘Keneilwe’ without owner’s permission

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe