Ex-Chiefs and Sundowns star Billiat attracts interest from Spurs?

Cape Town Spurs are said to be looking to offer former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Khama Billiat a deal.

Billiat, who is currently a free agent, has not had luck with finding a team since his departure from Chiefs in July last year, and Spurs are said to be ready to offer him a deal, but, his salary demand might be a problem.

According to a source, Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp is a huge admirer of the Zimbabwean and he believes the striker can add a lot of value at the club in their pursuit to save their top flight status.

Billiat recently trained with DStv Premiership side SuperSport United in an effort to try to secure a deal with the club. But the 33-year-old forward failed to impress Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt.

“Things didn’t go well for him at SuperSport and he had high hopes that he will be signed. Unfortunately, coach Gavin was not impressed with him. But, it’s not the end of the road for him because Spurs want to sign him. I believe there has already been contact with him and it’s just a matter of time before things are made official,” said the source.

“I think it will be a good move for him to return to his old club [Billiat played for Spurs when the club was named Ajax Cape Town] and not sit at home and do nothing. I mean, it’s been a long time now since he last played competitive football and that’s not good for a player of his calibre. I know coach Middendorp will appreciate having him at the club and helping them to survive relegation. We all know that things have not been good for the team since their promotion.”



Spurs are currently bottom of the DStv Premiership standing with only four points in 16 games. They trail 15th-placed Richards Bay by nine points.



They next face Royal AM away on 14 February.