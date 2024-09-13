Five things to look out for in SA football this weekend

Chiefs finally kick off their Betway Premiership campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs players in training at Naturena this week ahead of their Betway Premiership opener against Marumo Gallants. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Can unbeaten Stellies continue to soar?

Stellenbosch FC’s brilliant start to the season faces another test on Friday evening when they host AS Vita of the DRC in the first leg of a Caf Confederation Cup, second preliminary round tie.

ALSO READ: Stellies stun Sundowns to book place in MTN8 final

Steve Barker’s side already swatted aside Swazilands Nsingizini Hotspurs in the first round, and have also reached the MTN8 final, winning both legs of the semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is even more remarkable when you consider that Stellenbosch have sold their captain Deano Van Rooyen to Orlando Pirates while star striker Iqraam Rayners has joined Mamelodi Sundowns.

New signings like Bradley Mojela and Sanele Barns have settled in well. The likes of Andre De Jong and Devin Titus continue to shine in attack, and Sage Stephens is one of the best goalkeepers in the country.

AS Vita have far more continental pedigree than Stellenbosch, who are playing in their first ever Caf club tournament. Vita won the Champions League way back in 1973, and reached the Confederation Cup final as recently as 2018.

But the DRC side should be short of match fitness, with their domestic league suspended, and the clash with Stellies their first official match of the season.

Barker’s side, in any case, have no reason to fear anyone on the continent after their performances at the start of the campaign.

New-look Kaizer Chiefs could do with a fast start

Can Gaston Sirino make an instant impact at Kaizer Chiefs? Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A large crowd is expected at the Free State Stadium on Saturday, with most of them hoping to cheer Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs to victory in their first Betway Premiership game of the season away to Marumo Gallants.

ALSO READ: Msimango inspired by the competition in Chiefs’ new backline

The Tunisian Amakhosi head coach has had an extra-long pre-season to work with his new team, and bed in a host of new signings. With this in mind, Chiefs will hope to hit the ground running, starting with all three points in Bloemfontein.

It will be fascinating to see Nabi’s first Chiefs line-up in a competitive match. Will Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari and Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley be ready to go after their international exploits? Will the one attacking signing so far, former Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino, be able to make an immediate impact at Chiefs?

Gallants, in their latest incarnation, are in the top flight after purchasing the status of Moroka Swallows. They have an experienced head coach, in Dan ‘Dance’ Malesela, but this will be a good test of how Bloemfontein’s new Premiership side will handle the step up in class.

Orlando Pirates seek Jwaneng revenge

Orlando Pirates won two domestic cup competitions yet again last season, but faltered in the Caf Champions League where they were knocked out before the group stages by Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy.

Jwaneng Galaxy players celebrate after knocking Orlando Pirates out of last season’s Caf Champions League. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

ALSO READ: Pirates out for revenge against Galaxy

Fate has put Pirates and Jwaneng back together at the same stage of the Champions League this season, and the Buccaneers will be desperate to get one over Morena Ramoreboli’s side.

Apart from mounting a sustained challenge to Sundowns in the Betway Premiership, doing well in Africa is another key plus missing from Jose Riveiro’s CV with Pirates.

The 1995 Caf Champions League winners can lay a marker with a good performance in the first leg of their second preliminary round match against Jwaneng in Gaborone on Saturday.

A solid away performance from Pirates will set them up perfectly for the second leg at home. Last season, Pirates lost 1-0 in Gaborone, and while a 1-0 win back home levelled the tie, they were knocked out on penalties.

This time, Pirates will be hunting a draw or victory that should make the second leg a far less complicated affair, particularly if they can find a couple of away goals.

Will Mngqithi’s Sundowns attack finally come to life?

Mamelodi Sundowns have had a poor start to the season, by their own high standards, needing an own goal in extra time to scrape past Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals, before crashing out to Stellenbosch in the last four.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi provides injury update on Lorch and Mbule

Sundowns’ much-vaunted attack has only that own goal to show for their efforts in three matches up to now, so could do with a confidence boosting hammering of Swaziland’s Mbabane Swallows on Saturday in the Caf Champions League.

Masandawana really have zero excuses in not winning this two-legged qualifying round resoundingly, Saturday’s game being played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, even though it is technically the ‘away’ leg for Sundowns.

Sundowns’ players were heavily involved in Bafana Bafana’s two AFCON qualifiers in the international break, with mixed success, but perhaps the extra match fitness will finally help Mngqithi’s side hit full throttle.

Can Brandon Truter revive Richards Bay?

In Sunday’s only Betway Premiership match Richards Bay host TS Galaxy, with the home side hoping to avoid being embroiled in another relegation battle.

ALSO READ: Richards Bay unveil new players and sponsor

Richards Bay sacked Kanu Vilakazi after the promotion/relegation play-offs at the end of last season, even though he had saved them from the the drop.

The KZN side instead brought in the well-travelled Brandon Truter, who has plenty of top flight experience with AmaZulu, Moroka Swallows and Sekhukhune United.

The Natal Rich Boys have brought in some experienced new signings in former Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe, as well as striker Thabiso Kutumela.

They will face a severe early test of their credentials, however, against TS Galaxy at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Sead Ramovic’s side did brilliantly to finish 6th in the Betway Premiership last season, and having held on to their head coach, will hope for progress in the new campaign.

Galaxy have played one game this season, but given that it was played on an awful pitch at the Danie Craven stadium, it is hard to read too much into their MTN8 quarterfinal loss to Stellenbosch.

The Rockets have brought in the experience of Victor Letsoalo to help them in attack, while 20 year-old Liberian Jegbay Morris is an interesting addition in midfield.