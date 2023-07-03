Kaizer Chiefs announce six new signings including Chivaviro

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In an exciting development ahead of the upcoming season, Kaizer Chiefs have officially unveiled six new additions to their squad including striker Ranga Chivaviro.

There is a potential battle for Chivaviro looming with Richards Bay FC having also claimed to have signed the former Marumo Gallants man.

Richards Bay chairman, Sifiso “Jomo” Biyela dared Chiefs to announce the player and said he would launch a case against them.

He was speaking to Ukhozi FM after Gallants had announced that they had sold Chivaviro to Amakhosi.

“We have signed him for two years with an option. We will wait for the club to unveil him and then we will follow protocol,” Biyela said in the radio interview.

And Chiefs have, on Monday afternoon announced Chivaviro among five other new players. They are Thatayaone Dithlokwe, Given Msimango, Edson Castillo, Mduduzi Mdantsane and Pule Mmodi.

Dithlokwe, a Botswana international defender was confirmed as a Chiefs signing in January already. He signed a pre-contract from SuperSport United and finished his move now in July.

The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until June 2027, and he will proudly wear the iconic jersey number 24.

Chiefs bolster defence after Mathoho, Ngezana departure

Joining Ditlhokwe in the defensive ranks is Given Msimango, who arrives from TS Galaxy. Msimango is a versatile player capable of excelling as a centre back or defensive midfielder.

He had an impressive season with Galaxy last season and even earned a call-up to the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad.

The 26-year-old hails from Brakpan, has committed to a four-year contract with Chiefs and will wear jersey number 25.

Mduduzi Mdantsane joins from Cape Town City. He is, however, a product of Chiefs’ esteemed youth development academy.

Mdantsane returns to his roots as a 29-year-old, having honed his skills elsewhere. His jersey number will be 3, previously won by Erich Mathoho.

Adding an international flavor to the squad is Venezuelan midfielder Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia. Joining from Monagas SC in the Venezuelan Primera Division, Garcia has signed a two-year contract with the option for a further year.

The South American playmaker is expected to arrive in South Africa imminently, bolstering the team’s midfield options.

Mmodi, an attacking player equally adept on the right or left wing, arrives on a three-year deal. The 30-year-old from Theunissen, Free State.

He showcased his abilities last season with six goals and three assists for Golden Arrows. He will wear jersey number 13.