Chiefs announce surprise Ditlhokwe departure

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

14 Feb 2025

11:20 pm

'He expressed his desire to move to Libya for further experience and opportunities,' said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe - Kaizer Chiefs

Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has left Chiefs to join Libyan side Al-Ittihad. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs announced on Friday that Botswana defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has left the club to join Libyan side Al-Ittihad.

Amakhosi Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jnr says it was Ditlhokwe who asked to leave Chiefs to go to Libya.

Chiefs give their reasons

“It was not an easy decision for us when Al-Ittihad approached us regarding TT,” Motaung Jnr told the Chiefs official website.

“We engaged the player and during our discussions, he expressed his desire to move to Libya for further experience and opportunities.

“As a Club, we didn’t want to impede his progress, and we appreciate his professionalism and discipline. Although we will miss him, we believe this is a fantastic opportunity for him, and we would like to thank him for his dedicated service to Chiefs and wish him the best of luck in his new venture.”

The timing of the move is strange because Ditlhokwe had just won his place back in the Amakhosi starting line-up, and turned in a superb display as Chiefs beat Stellenbosch 1-0 in the Betway Premiership last weekend.

He signed for Chiefs ahead of the 2023/24 season, and leaves having made 32 appearances in all competitions.

“What I will miss most is the connection I had with the players. Home will always be home,” added Ditlhokwe in a video released by Chiefs.

‘Another challenge’

“It is time to step to another challenge. If I combine what I have learned here and what I am going to learn there I have added value to my career.

“I want …. to thank the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) for giving me the opportunity. I will always be grateful.

“To the supporters I thank them so much for the support they showed. Amakhosi for life.”

