'We didn't respect football today,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz blasted his players after their disappointing 1-0 Betway Premiership loss to Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs stunned

Chiefs were coming off a superb Carling Black Label Knockout semifinal victory over Mamelodi Sundowns but were out-fought by the Chilli Boys in Gqeberha.

Azola Matroze netted the only goal of the game in the 33rd minute as Brandon Truter’s Chippa picked up a second Premiership win in a row.

“It was our worst game since the beginning of the season,” Da Cruz told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We didn’t respect football today, I have nothing to say, the opponent deserved to win. At half time I could have made nine substitutions, only one (outfield) player was at the level of this game.

“If we make the same performance next week it will be impossible to win the game.”

Da Cruz also accused his team of lacking humility on the back of the win over Sundowns, that saw them set up a Carling Knockout final Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates on December 12.

‘There was a lack of everything’

“There was a lack of everything,” he said at the post match press conference.

“A lack of speed in passing, speed in the game … a lack of quality. I am very disappointed for the fans, we didn’t respect football.

“Normally the game against Sundowns would give us confidence and humility. But today there was a big lack of humility.”

Chiefs have not won a Premiership game since September 6, and now trail league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 15 points.

They will play Milford FC in their next Premiership match at the Umhlathuze Sports Stadium on Saturday.