Exciting Vilakazi in Chiefs squad for Royal AM clash

Vilakazi was promoted to the Chiefs first team in January.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Jonnson has included 17-year-old Mfundo Vilakazi in his matchday squad for Sunday’s DStv Premiership clash against Royal AM.



ALSO READ: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Lorch’s debut against Pirates



Vilakazi was promoted to the Chiefs first team in January after spending time with their reserve side where he was a fan favourite. And word is that the young sensation was given a five-year deal by Chiefs.



Speaking ahead of the Royal AM clash, Johnson confirmed that Vilakazi could be given some minutes on the field at the Harry Gwala Stadium.



“Oh yes, Mfundo (Vilakazi) is in the match day squad and let’s hope he can get some minutes tomorrow,” said Johnson on Saturday.



Johnson added that preparations for Sunday’s clash have gone well and they’ll be looking to take maximum points against Royal AM.



“I think the boys look good after four weeks of a mini pre-season. Our first game back was postponed but now we are here in KwaZulu-Natal to play Royal AM. We had a slight hitch because we were delayed on the plane, but that is behind us and the boys are ready.



ALSO READ: Mokwena not happy with his team and officiating after Pirates draw



“They are well prepared and determined to go out tomorrow and put on a good performance as Kaizer Chiefs. Our mission is to come home with three points as a gift to our magnificent loyal supporters who are always here to greet us at the airport when we land in Durban,” commented Johnson.