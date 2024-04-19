Chiefs’ Du Preez admits he should be doing ‘way better’

'I get a lot of chances each game,' said the Chiefs striker.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Ashley Du Preez has acknowledged he should be doing more in front of goal, as Amakhosi prepare to take on Richards Bay in the DStv Premiership on Sunday.

Du Preez did net twice in the recent Soweto derby loss to Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium, but otherwise his 2024 has been categorised by a spate of missed opportunities

“My form at the moment, I can do way better. I get a lot of chances each game and the last time I scored was in the derby,” Du Preez told Chiefs media

The 26 year old has just five goals in all competitions for Chiefs this season, and four of those have come in defeats, though one could also say Du Preez tends to find the back of the net against more high profile opponents.

Apart from his two goals against Pirates, another two of Du Preez’s strikes have come against Mamelodi Sundowns in the DStv Premiership and MTN8. The only goal he has struck in a winning cause came in a 2-1 victory over Cape Town City in the MTN8 quarterfinals.

The former Stellenbosch marksman will hope he can grab another goal and the three top flight points against struggling Richards Bay.

“Knowing Richards Bay are not in a good position on the log, we are going to Durban to get maximum points and we haven’t won in a long time, so we as team we are looking forward to the game,” added Du Preez.

Desperate for points

While the KZN side are in desperate need of points in their relegation battle, Chiefs need a victory for their own reasons, as they are in serious danger of missing out on a place in next season’s MTN8.

Heading into this weekend’s games, with seven games left to play in the season, Chiefs were sitting in eighth position on the table, leading Golden Arrows only on goal difference, and Chippa United and Polokwane City by just one point. Cavin Johnson’s side have won just one of eight games in all competitions in 2024, scoring just three goals in the process.