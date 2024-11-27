Nabi not happy with Chiefs finishing despite win

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi was unimpressed with his side’s finishing against Richard Bay. Picture: Backpagepix

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs still have plenty of work to do despite managing a third Betway Premiership win of the season on Wednesday.

Amakhosi beat Richards Bay 2-1 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, with goals from Wandile Duba and Ashley Du Preez. And they achieved the victory despite having Reeve Frosler sent off early in the second half.

Chiefs’ gilt-edged chances

Chiefs could have been three goals to the good at half time, but after Duba had given them the lead, Given Msimango and Bradley Cross both wasted gilt-edged opportunities.

“The efficency in the final third needs more work,” Nabi told SuperSport TV after the match.

“This (finishing) is a big problem for the team, not only in this game. Maybe against all the teams (we have played) we created too many opportunities without scoring. Maybe it is confidence … but we will work hard on this in the future.”

Chiefs’ Nabi – The objective is very high

Nabi added that one win does not change the building process at Naturena.

“It is not because we win, this is the Chiefs level,” he said.

“The objective (at Chiefs) is very high. I think mentally it is good.

“But Chiefs before was the level of (Siphiwe) Tshabalala and Doctor (Khumalo). It is not like it is today.”