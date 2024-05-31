Chiefs in talks with Sithebe over new contract, agent confirms

Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi is said to have enquired about the Siyethemba's availability.

Siyethemba Sithebe’s agent has confirmed that they are in talks with Kaizer Chiefs over a new contract.



The 31-year-old midfielder’s contract with Amakhosi is set to expire next month and speculation has been rife that he could leave the Chiefs Village.

But his agent, Sihlangu Sithebe, who also happens to be his brother, says Chiefs have indicated to them that they are keen to keep Siyethemba in Naturena.

“We met with the Chiefs management two weeks ago, they confirmed that they will give him a new contract. We were supposed to meet again this week but it was found that Junior (Motaung) is out of the country. Now we will meet at the beginning of next week to finish everything,” said Sihlangu told Isolezwe.



“The way he came back from injury and played gave them the assurance that they still need him in the team. They said that even though he is old, the way he handles himself gives them hope that he can still play for six years. I just pray that the new coach will play him so that he can return to the national team.”

Sihlangu also revealed that Chippa United chairman Siviwe Mpengesi enquired about the Siyethemba’s availability. But added that their aim is for him to stay at Amakhosi.



“Chippa wants him. Chippa Mpengesi said that if there was a way he would be happy to get him as his contract with Chiefs is expiring. I also told Siyethemba about this. But the aim is for him to stay at Chiefs as he has been given a new contract.”

Siyethemba joined Chiefs from AmaZulu in July 2022. But after making 28 appearances in the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, but the midfielder was limited to just 11 appearances this season, partly because of injuries.