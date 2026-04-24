Chiefs’ Petersen targets World Cup spot ahead of derby showdown

'When the coach (Broos) said that about me, I see it as an opportunity,' said Petersen.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen is looking forward to playing in his first Soweto derby of the season when Amakhosi take on Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership on Sunday at FNB Stadium.

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Petersen was out injured when Chiefs and Pirates met at the end of February, and the Buccaneers thumped Chiefs 3-0. It was a shame for the 31-year-old goalkeeper, who has had by far his best campaign in an Amakhosi shirt.

Chiefs’ Petersen – ‘It is part of life’

“It was very disappointing not to be able to play in the first derby,” said Petersen this week.

“But it is part of life. It has been good to be back, we have got some good results coming into this game and I am definitely looking forward to this derby.”

Petersen has kept 13 clean sheets in 19 Premiership appearances this season, making him second only in the league to his opposite number on Sunday – Orlando Pirates ‘keeper Sipho Chaine.

If Petersen can put up a good showing in the derby, and Chiefs’ final five league fixtures after that, he could still persuade Bafana head coach Hugo Broos to put him on the plane to Mexico and the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Broos confirmed that Petersen was set to get a call up for the March friendlies against Panama, but injury put paid to that.

“It was disappointing in that moment, but when the coach (Broos) said that about me, I see it as an opportunity,” added Petersen.

“For me to be there (at the World Cup) I have to perform well at club level. There are still six games to go and that is where my focus is. I have to make sure I finish the last six games strong. Then whatever happens happens.”

Petersen has been impressed by Chaine in the Pirates goal. The Buccaneers shot-stopper has kept 17 clean sheets in 25 Premiership appearances this season.

It could ultimately be a straight shootout between Chaine and Petersen for the final goalkeeping spot in Broos’ squad.

“He (Chaine) has had a phenomenal season, not just this one, last season as well,” said Petersen.

“He has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the league and hats off to him. At Chiefs and Pirates there are high expectations and for you to be performing like that game after game you are doing well. I hope he can continue doing the country proud.”

‘It has been special for me’

Petersen, meanwhile, says plenty of work went into making this season a better one for him between the poles.

“This has been one of the best if not the best (season for me at Chiefs),” he said.

“It has been special for me. I got off to a good start and learned a lot, especially after last season when things didn’t go well. We won the Nedbank Cup but personally it was a bit disappointing, I conceded a lot of goals through errors.

“It was important to do introspection and sit down with the goalkeeper coach and my fellow goalkeepers. It was important to make sure come this season that whoever played was ready mentally and physically.

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“Hats off to the goalkeeping department and medcial team. We had a good pre-season, we did some good hard work leading up (to the start of the campaign).

“This season has been a blessing, very good for me and the team. We are looking forward to finishing the season on a high. There are still six games to go and we want to finish strong.”