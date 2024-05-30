Ex-Chiefs player in court for illegal betting – report

The ex-Amakhosi midfielder was arrested on May 17.

Kearyn Baccus during the A-League Men Elimination Final match between Sydney FC and Macarthur FC at Allianz Stadium, on May 4, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

A former Kaizer Chiefs footballer reportedly made his first appearance in court in Australia on Thursday for allegedly being involved in illegal betting.



According to Associated Press, Kearyn Baccus, who played for Chiefs between July 2019 and July 2022, appeared at the Campbelltown Local Court to face charges relating to an illegal betting plot to receive yellow cards during A-League matches in return for payment.

The Macarthur FC midfielder was arrested on May 17 along with team captain Ulises Davila and teammate Clayton Lewis.

All three were granted bail and were suspended by Football Australia under its code of conduct regulations.

Investigation alleged that yellow cards were manipulated during games against Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC on Nov 24 and Dec 9 respectively. All three players were given yellow cards in the Dec 9 game against Sydney.

It is also alleged that unsuccessful attempts were made to do similar during matches on April 20 and May 4.

Football Australia has since issued a statement saying it was aware of the allegations, but added that one of the players whose identity was revealed was not a suspect in the case.

“Football Australia acknowledges the enquiries regarding the potential involvement of other Macarthur FC players in the betting allegations,” read a statement from the association.



“It is important to note that (the player mentioned) is not regarded as a suspect and is currently not under investigation.

“Football Australia takes these matters seriously and is committed to cooperating fully with the authorities.”