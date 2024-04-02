Chiefs’ Johnson blasts players after Stellies loss

'You are Chiefs, play proper football,' the Chiefs head coach told SuperSport TV.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson said he was disturbed by his players’ lack of technical ability, after they were beaten 1-0 by Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Devin Titus’ first half stoppage time goal was enough for Stellies to beat a lacklustre Chiefs, who again lacked any sort of cutting edge, and whose season is going absolutely nowhere.

“The players need to be better technically,” a clearly angry Johnson told SuperSport TV.

“There were of moments …. you have to pass the ball better. You are 1-0 down after 45 minutes, you have to be confident, you are Chiefs, play proper football. That was very disturbing from my players.”

Desperate for points

Johnson admitted his team are absolutely desperate for points after picking up just one out of a possible nine in their last three matches. Amakhosi lost the Soweto derby 3-2 to Orlando Pirates before drawing with Cape Town City on Saturday.

“I thought the performance we put on tonight was not even half of what we had on Saturday. What can I say, we have to go back and try again to put different players on the pitch and see what happens,” said Johnson, who fielded the same starting line up against Stellies that he had against City.

“We just didn’t get it right. I am not happy with the performance of a lot of players, but we have to fix it … and come back. We have another game against Chippa (Chiefs play the Chili Boyz in East London on Saturday). We need the points more than any other team in the PSL.”