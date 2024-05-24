Chiefs lead race for Pirates and Sundowns target

Boyeli has been linked with Pirates and Sundowns since January.

Andy Boyeli of Power Dynamos (left) clears ball away from Shomari Kapombe of Simba during the 2023/24 CAF Champions League 1st leg match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola, Zambia in September last year. (Mike Mubanga/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have moved into pole position in the race to land Zambian striker Andy Boyeli.



The 22-year-old Democratic Republic of Congo striker has been linked with Pirates and Sundowns since January, but now the latest news is that Chiefs are now leading the race to sign him.

According to Eric Ndagijimana, a Rwandan journalist who covers African football news, Amakhosi have moved ahead of their rivals in the race to sign Boyeli.

“Kaizer Chiefs are closing in on the signing of Congolese striker Andy Boyeli from Power Dynamos.

“Chiefs are said to have moved ahead of rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns to sign Boyeli at the current end of the season.



“Boyeli has missed Power’s last two fixtures to fuel rumours of his potential exit from the club.



“His contract at Power runs upto June, 2025,” wrote Ndagijimana on X.

Boyeli has scored three goals in four appearances for Power Dynamos in this season’s Caf Champions League.



Following a rather poor 2023/24 DStv Premiership season, Amakhosi are not only on the lookout for a permanent coach, they are also looking to boost their squad with good players.

Various players have been linked with the Naturena-based club. Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC, Richards Bay’s Salim Magoola, Stanley Nwabali of Chippa United and the Cape Town Spurs duo of Ashley Cupido and Rushwin Dortley have been mentioned as possible targets for Chiefs.