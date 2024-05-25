Williams and Zwane targeting invincible tag

"It has been an amazing season, especially in the league," Williams said.

Mamelodi Sundowns players have ducked questions about their unbeaten run this season, insisting they are taking it one game at a time.

There’s nowhere to run now as they are left with one game to play in order to make history.



All they need to do is avoid defeat against Cape Town City in the last round of DStv Premiership matches at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.



Ronwen Williams believes the invincible tag would be a reward for their hard work for what has been a grueling season.

“Our relentlessness, brotherhood and fighting spirit. This game has so many things to it. If we avoid defeat then we will be the first team to get the invincible tag in South Africa and that will be massive.

“I think we fully deserve it for the hard work throughout the season. It will be a perfect end to the season with a win in front of Masandawana. They have been amazing for us throughout the season. We would like them to come in numbers to show appreciation for the work that we have put in.

Sundowns captain Themba Zwane echoed his teammate’s thoughts ahead of the intriguing clash against City who will be hoping the spoil the party in Tshwane.

“It’s still an important game and it’s a game we need to win. If we win then we will make history in the league so it’s very important for us to go all out,” said Zwane.

“It will be a difficult game because Cape Town City are also a good team and they play good football. It will be an exciting game to watch.”

The Citizens have already secured their place in the top eight even if they come out second best against Sundowns. They come into the game on the back of a 3-1 win over Richards Bay.

The champions will be without Sphelele Mkhulise and Marcelo Allende through suspension while City will miss Marc van Heerden and Aprocius Petrus.