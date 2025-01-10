Chiefs look to keep up home run against Arrows

'It is very important to keep the ball rolling,' said the Chiefs goalkeeper.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson has stressed the importance of sustaining momentum when Amakhosi host Golden Arrows in the Betway Premiership at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosi are looking to win a third home game in a row, moving back to their home-away-from-home in KwaZulu-Natal following their 2-1 win over Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

Chiefs’ Peterson – ‘We want consistency’

“It is very important, we want consistency,” Peterson told reporters at the Nedbank Cup last 32 draw on Thursday evening.

“We know our supporters will be out there backing and supporting us, so it is very important to keep the ball rolling.”

The 30 year-old Peterson has lost his place in the Chiefs starting line-up of late to Bruce Bvuma. It was Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari who started the campaign in goal for Amakhosi, an illustration of the defensive issues Chiefs have had.

Nasreddine Nabi’s side have managed just one clean sheet in 12 matches in the league so far this season.

“I think it is a matter of working on it every day,” said Peterson on Chiefs’ defensive struggles.

“It seems like we don’t have luck … it is a matter of pulling together and fighting … backing each other and showing a hunger and fighting spirit to defend the goal with our lives.”

Chiefs get Free Agents

Chiefs were drawn at home to Free Agents FC in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup, a Gauteng-based Safa League team that Peterson admits he knows nothing about.

“Tonight is the first time I saw that name,” he said.

“But I think if the past is anything to go by there is not a team in the Nedbank Cup that you can underestimate. It is full of surprises and hopefully this season we can turn our fortunes around … and add to the trophy cabinet.”

Chiefs are looking to avoid going ten seasons in a row without winning any Premier Soccer League silverware, and the Nedbank Cup is their last realistic chance to do so.

“For us it is just a matter of applying ourselves properly, of going out and proving to everyone that the past is in the past, and that we can change” added Peterson.

“We have the history but the proof is in the pudding.”