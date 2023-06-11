Chiefs make enquiry over Yanga coach Nabi – report

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have made an enquiry over possible talks with Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi.



Quoting unnamed sources in both South Africa and Tanzania, SABC Sport reports that Nabi is being considered for the Chiefs job.



“The position is not vacant, however, with Arthur Zwane still in charge of the Soweto giants, although support from the hierarchy is believed to be wavering following a disappointing first season,” reported the public broadcaster.

Chiefs finished fifth in the DStv Premiership during the 2022/23 campaign that has just ended – an incredible 26 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The club has been mum so far about any possible changes or plans for the upcoming season, but it is clear there is some movement behind the scenes.

“Nabi recently won the league with Yanga and guided them to the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup, where they lost to USM Alger over two legs earlier this month – and there are celebrations planned this weekend in Dar es Salam.

“According to more information provided to the public broadcaster, the 57-year-old Tunisian will soon be out of contract,” reported SABC Sport.

However, as reported by Phakaaathi just over two weeks ago, Arthur Zwane is safe for now and will continue as Kaizer Chiefs coach.



This was confirmed to Phakaaathi by a source after Zwane’s meeting with the club management.

Zwane faced the wrath of the supporters towards the end of the season as they raised their dissatisfaction and wanted him ousted.

“The meeting sat on Tuesday and after extensive talks, he emerged as the coach and still enjoys the full support of the management. He is safe,” said the source just over two weeks ago.

The source says he was however told that he needs to hit the ground running next season to appease the disgruntled supporters.

“He understands the job very well. He knows he needs to end the trophy drought and get the team playing attractive football.

“And he is hopeful that when he has his new signings and gets a few strikers, he will be alright.”