Davids calls for ‘Friday night lights’ vibe for Maritzburg’s last dance

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids is relying on the electric atmosphere of their “Friday night lights” as they approach their final game of the promotion playoffs on Wednesday.

The team must secure a victory against Cape Town Spurs in order to maintain their DStv Premiership status, following their successful away game against Casric Stars last weekend.

Currently, Spurs sit comfortably atop the three-team mini-league log with nine points, while Maritzburg trails with six points but with a superior goal difference.

Therefore, a win on Wednesday would ensure Maritzburg’s position in the top flight. However, they can expect a formidable challenge from Shaun Barlett’s side.

Spurs have the advantage of playing for a draw. The pressure on both teams is immense, as a loss could prove detrimental to their aspirations.

Reflecting on the previous match against Stars, Davids acknowledged the challenging pitch conditions but expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance.

Maritzburg emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, courtesy of second-half goals from Rowan Human and Rafiq De Goede. Davids recognized the pressure they faced during the game and emphasised the importance of the upcoming Wednesday night match.

Maritzburg need a win to survive

Davids is well aware of the significance of the game and highlighted the unity required from the entire Pietermaritzburg community. He acknowledged the growing strength of the Spurs and the need for Maritzburg to recover quickly and prepare for the crucial encounter. Davids emphasised the importance of staying focused, neither celebrating prematurely nor being overly critical of the players.

In a plea to the club’s supporters, Davids called upon them to rally behind the team for this vital fixture. Maritzburg United’s fans are renowned for creating an intimidating atmosphere at Harry Gwala Stadium, and Davids hopes their unwavering support will help the team overcome the Spurs.

“We were under pressure and anything could have happened. But we succeeded and now there is one more on Wednesday night.

“I know the whole of Pietermaritzburg will come together for this occasion… We are not celebrating today. We are very clear on what we need to do. We need good recovery.

“We know Spurs are well rested and they are a team on ascendency. We have to recover and get ready for the match,” said Davids.

With the pressure mounting, Maritzburg United’s fate in the Premiership hangs in the balance. They must draw on their collective resilience, capitalise on the home advantage, and channel the energy of their passionate supporters in their quest to secure victory and retain their place in the top flight of South African football.

Only after Wednesday’s game will they allow themselves to celebrate their accomplishments and reflect on their successful campaign.

“You cannot celebrate when you have won a match and the job is not done yet. We will celebrate after Wednesday. We cannot be too excited but also not too hard on the players,” said Davids.