‘Words fail me’ – Ofori sends emotional farewell to Pirates

“The past couple of years have been years of grace and power," wrote Ofori on Instagram.

Richard Ofori was released by Orlando Pirates at the end of last season. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has bid farewell and wished the club well, ahead of his move to AmaZulu.

Ofori, who spent four seasons at Pirates, was among a group of players who were released by the club at the end of last season. ‘The Black Cat’ is said to be close to joining Usuthu on a free transfer.

The Ghana goalkeeper took to social media to write an emotional message to the Buccaneers and the club fans.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Riveiro makes Saleng admission after easing past Polokwane

“The past couple of years have been years of grace and power. I couldn’t have been happier, more robust, focused, and motivated than in a place I’ve called home. Being part of the Orlando Pirates brought new challenges, joy, huddles, and energy,” wrote Ofori on his Instagram account.

“The time has now come for me to open a new chapter in my career. I want to thank the entire Orlando Pirates family. The staff, technical team, medical staff, board members, management, and players. I couldn’t have asked for a better working environment than this.

“It’s been a fantastic, action-packed four years of my journey. We won and lost games, but every game felt like our lives depended on it.

“It gave me so much energy and character to see a group of individuals fighting week in and week out to their last breath. I have picked a leaf and will carry it everywhere I go.



ALSO READ: Erasmus’ future still uncertain

“To the fans, supporters, family and friends! You all hold a special place in my heart; I never take it for granted. You were always there for me, both good and bad. I honestly can’t thank you enough.

“You were all my pillars of strength. To my Chairman! Words fail me. You allowed me to spread my wings and grow as a player and individual. But most importantly, you gave me a HOME.

“I have nothing but good memories with the club. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to Everyone who has come along for the ride. God Bless you all.”